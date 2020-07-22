Fire Guts Nigerian Television Authority Building In Kwara

The fire, which was said to have been caused by electric spark, started around 11:25pm and affected three out of 28 offices in the premises and a conference hall.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

A late-night fire outbreak on Tuesday destroyed some of the buildings housing the Nigerian Television Authority in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the state’s Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, in Ilorin on Wednesday said that men of the fire service arrived four minutes after a call was put through to them by one staff of the television station.

Aftermath of the late night fire TVC

The statement reads, “Out of the 28 offices in the burnt building, only three offices were affected and a conference hall.

“Although on getting to the incident, the raging fire was huge and had occupied several places within the premises.

 

Aftermath of the late night fire TVC

“Yet, the firefighters conquered the fire as a result of good technicality and methods used by the firemen present at the scene of the incident.

“The general public (especially the public office users) to imbibe the habit of switching off all their electrical appliances before leaving their various offices.”

 

Aftermath of the late night fire TVC

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commiserated with management of NTA over the incident.

In a statement by his spokesperson Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said he was at the scene of the incident around 1:00am on Wednesday.

He said that the fire incident could have destroyed the entire facility but for the combined intervention of the federal and state fire services.

 

