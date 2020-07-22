Igbo Will Succeed Buhari In 2023 — Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze, in a statement by its spokesman, Chuks Ibegbu, noted that "with the mood of the nation today, an Igbo will hopefully succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed optimism that an Igbo indigene will succeed President Muhamadu Buhari in 2023. 

Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo at Ukehe

"If we succeed in Igbo land, it will rub off on the rest of Nigeria and Nigerians will also be happy. Nigeria has no business with poverty. Our people need to be healthy and happy but our politicians, past and present, have looted us dry," Ibegbu stated.

Ohanaeze also saluted Nnia Nwodo and South-East governors for initiating the Igbo Stabilisation Fund. It noted that if pursued vigorously, it would enhance the development of the southeast region. 

The group called on Ndigbo in the Diaspora, business moguls, scientists and entrepreneurs to invest in the programme and make Igboland the toast of the world. 

The statement added, "It can be done with Igbo energy. It's possible. Igboland can be better than Dubai, California, Paris and many civilized cities. We can do it with or without external support. We want Nigerians to come to Igboland and feel very comfortable and happy and invest too. 

"We want to have a working rail, seaports, clean cities, industrial emporium, world-class health and educational facilities. We want Igbo all over the world to key into this project. We want more cities to be developed in Igbo land and abandoned cities revived."

SaharaReporters, New York

