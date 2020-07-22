Police Arrest Two Journalists Covering Shiites Protest In Abuja

The police in the Federal Capital Territory have arrested two journalists from PRESS TV while covering a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites in Abuja.

The protest, which kicked off at the Federal Secretariat, was disrupted when police fired live ammunition and teargas canisters at members of the group.

Five protesters were arrested while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The police in the process descended on the journalists and arrested a reporter of PRESS TV, Abdullahi Danjuma and his cameraman.

Abdullahi Danjuma

It was gathered that all efforts by the journalists to identify themselves were rebuffed by the policemen as they were whisked into a vehicle.

It cannot be ascertained if the journalists had been released as the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Mamzal, was not available for comment as at the time of this report.