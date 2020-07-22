UAE Orders Nigerians With Expired Visas To Leave Country In Three Weeks

The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, however, said the UAE granted waivers on fines and penalties on visas that expired before March 1.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

The United Arab Emirates has given a three-week ultimatum to Nigerians with expired visas to leave the country.

The ultimatum expires on August 17, 2020.

The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, however, said the UAE granted waivers on fines and penalties on visas that expired before March 1.

A statement by the embassy said, “The Embassy wishes to inform that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has granted waivers on fines/penalties on visas that expired before 1st March 2020 to leave the country on or before 17th of August, 2020.

“Consequently, the embassy is urging fellow Nigerians living in the UAE to avail themselves of this opportunity to return home with the impending Air Peace evacuation flight scheduled for 1st August, 2020, and or subsequent Emirates evacuation flights before the expiration of the grace period.

“Accordingly, affected Nigerian nationals who are willing to return home are kindly requested to submit their names and passport numbers to the embassy and or the consulate for onward transmission to the UAE authorities in order to obtain the necessary clearance.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Departs Abuja For Mali On Thursday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International China Joins Ethiopian Airlines In Grounding Boeing 737-800MAX Following Crash
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International 393 Boeing 737 Max Aircraft Grounded Worldwide
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Seven Months After 'Sack' Of CEO, Bi-Courtney Forces CSO To Resign As New Communications Head Quits
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Departs London For Nigeria After London Medical Trip
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics President Buhari Has Insisted We Must Shun Corruption, Babandede Tells NIS Officers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Army To Allow Lance Corporal Martins See Wife, Lawyer And Relatives
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Lawmaker On Panel Interrogating NDDC Acting MD, Pondei, When He Fainted Was Declared Wanted By ICPC For Corruption In 2019
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ngige Tackles Faleke During Probe, Says He Is At Same Level With His ‘Mentor’, Bola Tinubu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Recovered Vehicles Auctioned To Aso Rock Villa, Ministries With Presidential Approval —Magu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Attacks Sowore For Sharing Details Of Meeting Held With Late Isa Funtua, Others While In Detention
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Will Succeed Buhari In 2023 — Ohanaeze
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Federal Capital Territory Residents Groan Amid Rising Cases Of Insecurity In City
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad