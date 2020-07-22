UAE Orders Nigerians With Expired Visas To Leave Country In Three Weeks

The United Arab Emirates has given a three-week ultimatum to Nigerians with expired visas to leave the country.

The ultimatum expires on August 17, 2020.

The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, however, said the UAE granted waivers on fines and penalties on visas that expired before March 1.

A statement by the embassy said, “The Embassy wishes to inform that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has granted waivers on fines/penalties on visas that expired before 1st March 2020 to leave the country on or before 17th of August, 2020.

“Consequently, the embassy is urging fellow Nigerians living in the UAE to avail themselves of this opportunity to return home with the impending Air Peace evacuation flight scheduled for 1st August, 2020, and or subsequent Emirates evacuation flights before the expiration of the grace period.

“Accordingly, affected Nigerian nationals who are willing to return home are kindly requested to submit their names and passport numbers to the embassy and or the consulate for onward transmission to the UAE authorities in order to obtain the necessary clearance.”