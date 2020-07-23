44-year-old Man Rapes Underage Special Needs Girl In Adamawa State

Mahai was reported to have allegedly raped the girl in Prakwanta Village under Gombi Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2020

A 44-year-old man named Ezekiel Mahai has been arrested by the police in Adamawa for raping an underaged girl with special needs.

The incident comes two days after one Obiora Patrick confessed to have raped his nine-year-old step-daughter in Yola, the state capital, according to police report.

He was said to have carefully monitored the movement of his victim's mother before committing the act. 

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest of the alleged rapist.

He said, "The victim is now undergoing medical screening while the suspect has been taken into custody for investigation and prosecution."

Meanwhile, in view of the spiraling rape incidents, wife of the Adamawa State governor, Lami Fintiri, on Thursday took a four-kilometer-long trek to demand an end to rape in the state.
 
The trek against rape, which terminated at the state's House of Assembly, saw the Adamawa First Lady demanding a legislation with stiff penalty for convicted rapists.

