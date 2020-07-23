Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kill Religious Leader, Two Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2020

Armed bandits have attacked Kandawa Village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits, according to a source, killed three persons in the village including the religious leader.

The source said the gunmen invaded the the village riding on motorcycles on Tuesday night and started shooting at residents of the community.

The bandits also rustled animals and stole food items from houses and shops in the village during the attack, which lasted for hours.

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers.

