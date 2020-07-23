BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Prison Officials, Free Six Suspects In Plateau Court

There was tension in Barkin Ladi in Plateau State on Thursday when gunmen believed to be herdsmen attacked a convoy of correctional officials inside the state's High Court, freeing no fewer than six criminal suspects.

The convoy was said to be conveying 14 suspects charged with crimes ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape when the gunmen numbering over 20 arrived in vans brandishing dangerous weapons such as cudgels, cutlasses, AK 47 rifles, rocket propel launchers and charms.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen, who caught the prison officials unawares, took away the suspects in the ans they came with.