Despite Billions Being Looted At NDDC, Bad Roads In Niger Delta Region Cause Tanker Explosion, Scores Burnt To Ashes
by SaharaReporters, New York
Jul 23, 2020
WATCH VIDEO: Despite Billions Being Looted At NDDC, Bad Roads In Niger Delta Region Cause Tanker Explosion, Scores Burnt To Ashes
SaharaReporters, New York
Niger Delta
Oil
Travel
VIDEO NEWS
News
