Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has directed its media team to stop attacks against the Yoruba and Yoruba nation.

IPOB in a statement by the Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, directed all its media personnel, to strictly adhere to the instruction of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and halt all attacks against the Yoruba.

IPOB's statement read, "Consequent upon the directive by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, worldwide during his live broadcast of Sunday, July 19, 2020, to the effect that all attacks on Yoruba people should cease immediately, the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra has deemed it instructive to reiterate and reaffirm the adherence by all to that directive from our leader.

"To this effect, all IPOB media personnel operating on different segments and platforms, be it on print, radio, visual and social media, as well as the generality of IPOB family members, must strictly obey that directive as given by our leader.

"It is time to, once again, exhibit the discipline for which IPOB is known for. We must use the knowledge and information acquired from Radio Biafra during Onyendu's teachings and those obtained from individual research to present our viewpoints on issues of public interest and debate."

