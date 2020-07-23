Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba

IPOB directed all its media personnel, to strictly adhere to the instruction of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and halt all attacks against the Yoruba.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2020

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has directed its media team to stop attacks against the Yoruba and Yoruba nation.

IPOB in a statement by the Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, directed all its media personnel, to strictly adhere to the instruction of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and halt all attacks against the Yoruba.

IPOB's statement read, "Consequent upon the directive by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, worldwide during his live broadcast of Sunday, July 19, 2020, to the effect that all attacks on Yoruba people should cease immediately, the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra has deemed it instructive to reiterate and reaffirm the adherence by all to that directive from our leader.

"To this effect, all IPOB media personnel operating on different segments and platforms, be it on print, radio, visual and social media, as well as the generality of IPOB family members, must strictly obey that directive as given by our leader.

"It is time to, once again, exhibit the discipline for which IPOB is known for. We must use the knowledge and information acquired from Radio Biafra during Onyendu's teachings and those obtained from individual research to present our viewpoints on issues of public interest and debate."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Another Monarch In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Police Launch Manhunt For Kidnappers Of Ondo Monarch
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Ganduje Vs Sanusi: Police Ban Demonstrations, Rallies As Tension Brews In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Tradition Royal Rumble In Ibadan: Olubadan Must Drop His Imperial Majesty Title Before We Drop Our Crowns, Says New Ibadan Kings
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje In Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Sanusi, Claims Renaissance Coalition
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ngige Tackles Faleke During Probe, Says He Is At Same Level With His ‘Mentor’, Bola Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Jegede Emerges PDP Candidate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights “Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerians Are Taking Over Our Economy, Kenyan Professor Says As Access Bank Buys Kenya's Transnational Bank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel UAE Orders Nigerians With Expired Visas To Leave Country In Three Weeks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Welcome, Oòduà Nation! By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Lawmaker On Panel Interrogating NDDC Acting MD, Pondei, When He Fainted Was Declared Wanted By ICPC For Corruption In 2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Don't Think Nigerian Military Has Capacity To Be Accountable—Campbell, Former US Ambassador To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad