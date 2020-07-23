Search
News
Reports
Opinion
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
Videos
Photos
Documents
Menu
Submit
Submit a Story
Login
Signup
Like Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Subscribe To Our Videos On YouTube
Subscribe To Our RSS Feeds
Search
News
Opinion
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Health
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
More Topics
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
Videos
Photos
Documents
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
by SaharaReporters, New York
Jul 23, 2020
Video of Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
WATCH VIDEO
Interested in Advertising?
Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York
Politics
VIDEO NEWS
News
You may also like
Read Next
Politics
Ngige Tackles Faleke During Probe, Says He Is At Same Level With His ‘Mentor’, Bola Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections
Ondo Election: Jegede Emerges PDP Candidate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights
“Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption
REVEALED: Lawmaker On Panel Interrogating NDDC Acting MD, Pondei, When He Fainted Was Declared Wanted By ICPC For Corruption In 2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics
I Don't Think Nigerian Military Has Capacity To Be Accountable—Campbell, Former US Ambassador To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics
Garba Shehu Attacks Sowore For Sharing Details Of Meeting Held With Late Isa Funtua, Others While In Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising?
Sponsored Ad
Trending Now
News
Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics
Ngige Tackles Faleke During Probe, Says He Is At Same Level With His ‘Mentor’, Bola Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections
Ondo Election: Jegede Emerges PDP Candidate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights
“Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy
Nigerians Are Taking Over Our Economy, Kenyan Professor Says As Access Bank Buys Kenya's Transnational Bank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel
UAE Orders Nigerians With Expired Visas To Leave Country In Three Weeks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption
EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion
Welcome, Oòduà Nation! By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Tradition
Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram
Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption
REVEALED: Lawmaker On Panel Interrogating NDDC Acting MD, Pondei, When He Fainted Was Declared Wanted By ICPC For Corruption In 2019
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics
I Don't Think Nigerian Military Has Capacity To Be Accountable—Campbell, Former US Ambassador To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising?
Sponsored Ad
View the discussion thread.