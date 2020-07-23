Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video

The police said following an investigation, three police officers and one civilian accomplice, who participated in the unprofessional act were identified, while two have been arrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2020

Two personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been arrested in connection with a video on social media showing police officers molesting and harassing a lady caught at the residence of a kidnap and armed robbery suspect.

The policemen from Lagos had gone for operation in Ibadan, Oyo State, to arrest the suspected armed robber and met the lady, who gave her name as Towobola, there.

The policemen after taking the kidnap suspect away, faced Towobola, handcuffed and accused her of sleeping with him.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, while condemning the act of the officers, ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to the lady.

“Two suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi, have been arrested for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public.

“They are currently being detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti, Yaba. Preliminary investigations show that the policemen who are attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation activities to Ibadan, Oyo State where the incident took place.

“Effort is being intensified to arrest the two other accomplices,” the police said.

The police stated that an appropriate disciplinary procedure would be initiated as soon as investigation was concluded.

