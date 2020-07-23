We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has said that the government spends up to N1m daily on each COVID-19 patient in critical condition.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Abayomi said the state may experience the peak of Coronavirus by August.

According to him, the government spends averagely about N100,000 daily to treat a mild patient while it costs about N500,000 to N1,000,000 to treat a patient with a serious case.

He said, “To treat mild to moderate case patients in our isolation centre is somewhere in the region of N100,000 per day.

“That gives you an idea of the amount of money the government is spending on COVID-19 isolation facilities and COVID-19 care.

“If you require high care or intensive care, that amount can go up to anything from N500,000 to even a million naira per day, depending on the complications of the case.

“Do you need ventilation, dialysis, intravenous antibiotics; every case is different, so it is difficult to calculate exactly how much a patient in high care or intensive care would cost.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos currently has 13,806 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.