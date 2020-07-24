Adamawa Nurses Lament Deduction Of Monthly Salaries By State Government

Some of the nurses, who spoke with SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, said they have had promotion but no implementation of payment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

Nurses working in Adamawa State General Hospital have lamented the deduction in their monthly salaries by the state government.

They asked the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to stop further deduction of their salaries and provide them with Personal Protective Equipment.

“38,000 is now the salary of a Level 8 staff in Adamawa state. I think something urgent should be done because this thing is getting out of hand. If they can’t add anything to the salaries, please let them leave the one we are managing than reduce it again.

“This government has failed. Something urgent needs to be done,” one of the nurses said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

