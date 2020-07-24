Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Village, Kill Six People, Many Declared

This is the fourth attack in less than five days on predominantly Christian farming villages in Southern Kaduna area by armed Fulani herdsmen, which has claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

No less than six people have died after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Doka Avong Village in Kaduna State. 

This is the fourth attack in less than five days on predominantly Christian farming villages in Southern Kaduna area by armed Fulani herdsmen, which has claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

 

The attackers, who raided Agwala Magayaki area of Doka Avong Village overnight, used machetes to cut unarmed men, women and children to death while many others are reported missing at the time of this report. 

Some of the survivors are currently in critical condition at the Idon General Hospital. 

One of the victims, a 26-year-old woman, Alheri Mandela Ishaya, is unconscious after sustaining deep machete cuts to her head and face.

Many houses were also burnt in the attack.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency US Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers by Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency ALERT: Armed Fulani Group Planning Terror Attacks In Kano State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Canoe Conveying Residents Of Shiroro Fleeing Terrorists Attacks Capsizes In Niger State
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kill Religious Leader, Two Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill 18 Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Person Killed, Many Injured As Police Invade Lagos Community Over Land Dispute
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Police Disrupt FCT Mobile Court Sitting With Gunshots Over Arresting Of Colleague
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency US Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers by Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights “Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ngige Tackles Faleke During Probe, Says He Is At Same Level With His ‘Mentor’, Bola Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Number Of Nigerian Doctors In United Kingdom Rises To 7,875
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerians Are Taking Over Our Economy, Kenyan Professor Says As Access Bank Buys Kenya's Transnational Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad