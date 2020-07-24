Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Village, Kill Six People, Many Declared

No less than six people have died after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Doka Avong Village in Kaduna State.

This is the fourth attack in less than five days on predominantly Christian farming villages in Southern Kaduna area by armed Fulani herdsmen, which has claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

The attackers, who raided Agwala Magayaki area of Doka Avong Village overnight, used machetes to cut unarmed men, women and children to death while many others are reported missing at the time of this report.

Some of the survivors are currently in critical condition at the Idon General Hospital.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old woman, Alheri Mandela Ishaya, is unconscious after sustaining deep machete cuts to her head and face.

Many houses were also burnt in the attack.