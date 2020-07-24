ALERT: Armed Fulani Group Planning Terror Attacks In Kano State

SaharaReporters has gathered that an armed Fulani group is planning an attack in Kano soon.

The terrorists, who have continued to operate unhindered in most parts of Nigeria, are planning a series of attacks and kidnappings at Kofar Dukayuwa and surrounding areas in Kano State.

SaharaReporters had in the past given similar alerts based on intelligence reports, which turned out to be accurate.

File Photo

In January 2020, the New York-based news organisation alerted that terror group, Jama'atu Ansril Musilma Naijeriya better known as Ansaru, was planning attacks on Kaduna, Niger, Edo, Kwara and Kogi states after receiving tons of ammunition from a Chinese smuggler in Burkina Faso.

The listed states have since come under heavy attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen and bandits.

Similarly, the Islamic State in West Africa has reportedly appointed female heads to lead units of the terror group for the first time.

A woman, Ya Fana, is now the Amir of Tumbun Mourfou unit while Ya Falmata is leading the Tumbun Alloura unit, which controls the Lake Chad area and surrounding villages.