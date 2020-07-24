Army Rescues Two Kidnapped Victims In Ondo

The Nigerian Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks, Ondo State, have rescued two kidnapped victims in the state.

The victims, Aremo Abiodun, a 50-year-old driver, and Agnes Afogun, 50-year-old trader were both rescued in Ugbe Akoko.

The victims were travelling from Ugbe to Simerin Village for a business transaction when they were waylaid and seized by the kidnappers.

The gunmen had demanded a sum of N30m from the husband of Mrs Afogun before they would be released.

Speaking on their freedom, Acting Assistant Director, Army to Public Relations in Ondo State, Mr Ayorinde Omojokun, told SaharaReporters that they tracked down the location of the hoodlums with the support of the IGP-IRT team at Iboropa forest.

He explained that the two victims were rescued from the kidnappers' den and no ransoms was paid for their release.

Omojokun added that a Dane gun and machetes were recovered from the hoodlums, who took to their heels after noticing that security were very close on them.