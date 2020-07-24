Councillor, Police Inspector, Three Others Kidnapped In Adamawa State

A local government councillor, police inspector and three others have been kidnapped in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Sources told our correspondent that unidentified gunmen stormed Koma Village under Jada Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night to carry out the heinous act.

The councillor representing Koma Ward in Jada Local Government Area, Bulus Geoffrey, Inspector Yakubu, Hammanjidda Hammanjalo, Hajiya Amina and the two wives of a popular hunter, Mallam Hassan, were those identified to have been kidnapped.

Also, a man identified as Wawu was reported to have been killed by the assailants during the operation.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the kidnappers were being trailed.

He said, "The incident actually happened and the police in conjunction with the local hunters are currently on the trail of the kidnappers."