Councillor, Police Inspector, Three Others Kidnapped In Adamawa State

Sources told our correspondent that unidentified gunmen stormed Koma Village under Jada Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night to carry out the heinous act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

A local government councillor, police inspector and three others have been kidnapped in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Sources told our correspondent that unidentified gunmen stormed Koma Village under Jada Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night to carry out the heinous act.

The councillor representing Koma Ward in Jada Local Government Area, Bulus Geoffrey, Inspector Yakubu, Hammanjidda Hammanjalo, Hajiya Amina and the two wives of a popular hunter, Mallam Hassan, were those identified to have been kidnapped.

Also, a man identified as Wawu was reported to have been killed by the assailants during the operation.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the kidnappers were being trailed.

He said, "The incident actually happened and the police in conjunction with the local hunters are currently on the trail of the kidnappers."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Person Killed, Many Injured As Police Invade Lagos Community Over Land Dispute
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Disrupt FCT Mobile Court Sitting With Gunshots Over Arresting Of Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights “Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Orders Probe Into Sexual Harassment Of Female Suspect In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Clear Nigerian Musician, D'Banj, Of Rape As Accuser Withdraws Petition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency US Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers by Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education INVESTIGATION: Curbing Examination Malpractice The JAMB Way (Part 2)
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We Will Ensure Just, Fair Deal For All Parts Of Nigeria –Senate President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad