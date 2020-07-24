Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had on October 25, 2019 filed a suit against the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and Attorney-General of the Federation over the exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has declared the military exercise tagged Operation Positive Identification by the Nigerian Army as illegal. 

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had on October 25, 2019 filed a suit against the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and Attorney-General of the Federation over the exercise.

Falana asked the court to declare the operation as unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa in his ruling on Friday said the army had no power to breach Nigerians' rights to free and unrestricted movement as guaranteed by the constitution.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had earlier filed a response, praying the court to dismiss Falana's suit.

Malami was represented by Dayo Apata (SAN), who argued that the human rights lawyer lacks the locus to institute the case.

Dismissing the Attorney-General's objections and the Nigerian army, Justice Aikawa held that the applicant had the locus standi to have brought the case before the court.

The judge held that the plaintiff had locus since the planned military action will affect his (Falana) fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution as well as other Nigerians.

The court also restrained the respondents from carrying out the operations as planned, while declaring that such operation will violate the rights of Nigerians to their constitutionally-guaranteed freedom of movement.

Upholding the arguments, the court dismissed the respondents preliminary objections, holding that the plaintiff had locus standing to institute the suit as well as declaring that the army had no right to breach the fundamental rights of Nigerians to move freely within the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Army To Allow Lance Corporal Martins See Wife, Lawyer And Relatives
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides Leaked Document States The Nigerian Army Will Suspend Trial Of 'Deserters' Until After Presidential Election
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News We Killed Over 300 Boko Haram Fighters, Says Niger Defence Minister
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated The Political Armed Robbery In Ekiti By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Female Suicide Bomber Kills 25 In Maiduguri Market
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Nigeria 2015: Jonathan, Jega, Security Chiefs In Crucial Meeting
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Clear Nigerian Musician, D'Banj, Of Rape As Accuser Withdraws Petition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Councillor, Police Inspector, Three Others Kidnapped In Adamawa State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency US Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers by Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education INVESTIGATION: Curbing Examination Malpractice The JAMB Way (Part 2)
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We Will Ensure Just, Fair Deal For All Parts Of Nigeria –Senate President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad