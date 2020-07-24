Police Clear Nigerian Musician, D'Banj, Of Rape As Accuser Withdraws Petition

Seyitan Babatayo, a lady, who accused Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo widely known as D’Banj, of rape has written a letter to the police withdrawing her petition.

Recalled that Seyitan had in June accused D’banj of raping her in a hotel on December 30, 2018.

In a letter dated July 17, 2020 addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, through her lawyer, Olamide Omileye, Seyitan said she was withdrawing the case for personal reasons.

“We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons.

“Our client further humbly applies that the investigation and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the statement,” the letter posted on Twitter by blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, read in part.

In his response to the letter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Umar Sanda, said the investigation had been discontinued due to lack of evidence.