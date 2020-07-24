Police Clear Nigerian Musician, D'Banj, Of Rape As Accuser Withdraws Petition

Recalled that Seyitan had in June accused D’banj of raping her in a hotel on December 30, 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

Seyitan Babatayo, a lady, who accused Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo widely known as D’Banj, of rape has written a letter to the police withdrawing her petition.

Recalled that Seyitan had in June accused D’banj of raping her in a hotel on December 30, 2018.

In a letter dated July 17, 2020 addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, through her lawyer, Olamide Omileye, Seyitan said she was withdrawing the case for personal reasons.

“We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons.

“Our client further humbly applies that the investigation and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the statement,” the letter posted on Twitter by blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, read in part.

In his response to the letter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Umar Sanda, said the investigation had been discontinued due to lack of evidence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Councillor, Police Inspector, Three Others Kidnapped In Adamawa State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency US Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers by Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education INVESTIGATION: Curbing Examination Malpractice The JAMB Way (Part 2)
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We Will Ensure Just, Fair Deal For All Parts Of Nigeria –Senate President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad