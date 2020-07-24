Two Persons Rescued As Three-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

The building, located at 95, Cemetry Street in Ebute Metta, self-collapsed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has rescued two persons trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in the state on Friday.

Residents and occupants said the building had been showing signs of distress for a while.

Confirming the incident, Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs of LASEMA, said the trapped female senior citizen and a girl sustained minor injuries.

He said they have been stabilised by emergency responders.

He stated, “The three-storey building made up of six units of a bedroom and parlour mini flats was said to be fully occupied after it's reconstruction by a developer contracted by a wing of the family before it's self collapse that trapped the duo

"Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a three-storey building collapsed as the cause cannot be ascertained.”

