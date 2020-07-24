US Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers by Boko Haram

Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday released a 35-minute video as they executed five humanitarian workers abducted about a month ago along Maiduguri/Monguno road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

The US Government has condemned the killings of five aid workers by Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria's North-East.   

The Public Affairs Department of the US Embassy in Abuja made the condemnation while commiserating with the victims' families in a statement on Thursday.   

Boko Haram and the aid workers

They killed the aid workers after a failed negotiation in which they demanded 500,000 dollars for their release.   

The statement read, "We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers in Nigeria's Northeast.   See Also Boko Haram Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

 "This comes against the backdrop of the deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigeria. These great individuals dedicated their lives to easing human sufferings.   

"We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifice on behalf of others.   

"We will remember their dedication to others."  

The executed persons include staff of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee, and a private security guard.

