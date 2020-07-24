We Will Ensure Just, Fair Deal For All Parts Of Nigeria –Senate President

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised that they will ensure that every part of the country received a just and fair deal.

Lawan said this when he received delegates of the Ohaneze Ndigbo group.

The Senate President said notwithstanding their different political platforms, the national interest had remained their guiding principle in the National Assembly.

Ahmad Lawan

He added that lawmakers would always ensure inclusion and a sense of belonging for the South-East, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi.

"I want to assure you that the Senate will always stand by national interest" Lawan told a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural association.

"We believe in unity and the need for every ethnic group, every religious persuasion to have a very fair deal within the country.

"We will work with your representatives from the South-East. We will do everything to support them.

"We can see the commitment of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that every part of Nigeria gets some infrastructure development."