Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Village, Kill Pastor, Nine Others

The latest attack comes few days after 21 people were killed by bandits at Kukum Daji Village in neighbouring Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

At least 10 persons including a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Shamah Kuyet Ishaya, were killed by gunmen during an attack on Zipkak community in Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident told SaharaReporters that the attackers numbering about 20 and armed with AK47 rifles, stormed the community on motorcycles around 6:30pm on Friday, shooting sporadically.

He said the gunmen were communicating with one another in Fulani language.

“There was a rumour three days ago that the community would be attacked. The villagers immediately called an emergency sitting. It was while the community meeting was ongoing that the attacked occurred. People were running in different directions, confused and wailing.

“So far, we have recovered 10 bodies. The associate pastor that was shot dead just concluded his marriage rites last week Saturday and the wedding scheduled for December 19. Amongst the number of dead is also a very aged woman who was shot on the head.”

He said 11 others sustained injuries from gunshots while five houses were burnt. 

He added that six of those injured were taken to  the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Plateau State, for treatment.

SaharaReporters, New York

