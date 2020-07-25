Again, Ghanaian Retail Traders Clash With Nigerian Counterparts In Accra

According to GUTA, these illegal foreign traders have refused to close their shops after the Committee on Foreign Retail Trade embarked on a three-day exercise to cross-check their documents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

Some members of the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) on Friday clashed with Nigerian traders, who are operating illegally at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

GUTA had directed them to remain closed until they provide legal documents.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, President of the association, Dr Joseph Obeng, explained that the action of his members was due to a planned legal demonstration on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, which has since been postponed by the association.

The cancellation of the demonstration comes after GUTA executives met with the Trades Ministry on Thursday, to deliberate on the matter which is raising tension in the country.

“They are demonstrating because GUTA called off a nationwide closure of foreigners’ shops on Wednesday. The national executives of GUTA met and decided to close down all recalcitrant illegal foreigners’ shops on Wednesday. 

“But because the Trade Minister met with us yesterday and assured us that we should allow the task force to work, we are pleading with our members to respect the directives of the minister. We have confidence in authority so they should not carry out the intended closure of the shops,” Dr Obeng stated.

GUTA on Tuesday authorised all foreign retail traders working illegally at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to immediately cease operations.

According to GUTA, these illegal foreign traders have refused to close their shops after the Committee on Foreign Retail Trade embarked on a three-day exercise to cross-check their documents.

The documents presented, Dr Obeng said showed that almost 90 percent of them did not meet the requirements needed to operate in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Corruption, Poverty, And A Billion Naira By Gilbert Alabi Diche
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Towards a Better Nigeria - The Urgent Need To Enact a Special Legislation Making Public Offices Less Attractive By Cajetan Osisioma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Group Petitions EFCC Over N117 ‎Billion Rice Importation Waivers Fraud
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Nigerian Government Doesn't Understand Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) Agreement -AfDB
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Nigerian Stock Exchange Returns To Negative Territory, Market Indices Drop By 0.43 Percent
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Tension As Rampaging Hoodlums Terrorise Lagos Community
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Father Of Kwara State Governor Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption During Lockdown, NDDC Paid Staff N655m For Training, Foreign Trips That Were Not Attended–Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Replies PDP, Says Buhari Will Not Resign
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, To Begin Re-election Campaign On Saturday
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad