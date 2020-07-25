BREAKING: 601 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate In Gombe, Reintegrated To Communities

The Defence Headquarters has reintegrated 601 ex-Boko Haram terrorists including 14 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger into the society through their respective national and state authorities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa, disclosed this on Saturday at the DRR Camp in Mallam Sidi, Gombe State.

Shafa said the concept of Operation Safe Corridor was a unique non-kinetic operation aimed at giving hope to ex-combatants, who willingly give up their arms to embrace peace.

He said, “On arrival at the camp, the clients went through documentation processes to obtain vital background information after which they were subjected to comprehensive medical screening to determine their health status.

“Their DNA samples were also collected while their biometrics were captured on national data using the National Identity Management Commission facilities for future references. The background information serves as guide for the experts; Local Treatment Team to properly place the clients for treatment therapies and vocational training. The LTT are specialised experts in various fields of deradicalisation and rehabilitation therapies drawn from the Nigeria Correctional Service.”

