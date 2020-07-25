BREAKING: Adeleye Wins AAC Governorship Primary Election In Ondo

Adekunle Adeleye has won the governorship primary election of the African Action Congress held on Saturday in Ondo State.

Mr Adeleye won the election after he scored a total of 57 votes to beat his closet rival, Adekunle Ajayi, widely known as "Wiseman", who polled 50 votes.

The third contestant, Mr Olumide Akinsanmi, polled two votes.

The primary election took place at the International Event and Culture Centre, DOME, Akure.

Gabriel Adelaja, Chairman of the AAC National Electoral Committee for the primary, declared Adeleye winner of the election having scored the highest votes in the exercise.

Adelaja said a total of 112 delegates voted in the election while only two votes were voided.

He explained that the exercise was transparent and would always serve as a template for other political parties in the country.

He said, "We have conducted this election under a very peaceful atmosphere. AAC is a party with great ideology that should be reckoned with in this country.

"Now that we have elected our candidate, we would ensure that AAC wins the October governorship election in Ondo and I urge our supporters to rally round the party's candidate."

Speaking after emerging victorious, the AAC governorship candidate said he would work with other aspirants, who lost in the primary election to ensure that the party won the governorship election in Ondo.