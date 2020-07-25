Dogara's Return To APC Big Setback For Party's Image —Sagay

Dogara, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) shortly before the 2019 general elections, was led to meet President Muhmmadu Buhari at the State House

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, has said that the return of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the All Progressives Congress was a big setback for the party's image, a report by Daily Independent said.

Dogara, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) shortly before the 2019 general elections, was led to meet President Muhmmadu Buhari at the State House 

On Friday, Chairman of the APC Caretaker/National Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, led Dogara to the Presidential Villa for a meeting with Buhari where his defection to the ruling party was sealed.

Reacting to the development, Sagay said the APC as a principled party shouldn't have allowed Dogara back into its fold.

Prof Itse Sagay (

He said, "For me, this is a big setback for the image of the APC. I think it's an illustration of the fact that we are yet to adopt ideology and principles in our politics. Because if you have an ideology and philosophy, you won't be hopping from one party to another. 

"So, it creates a negative image of Nigeria and our political parties as immature. Otherwise, nobody drove Dogara away from APC. He woke up one day and decided to follow his friend Bukola Saraki to PDP. Why didn't he stay there? Why is he back to APC again? So, for him, there is no difference between the two parties.

See Also Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

"This is something the APC should begin to seriously consider whether there is no difference between APC and PDP. If we are the same, why did we unseat the PDP in the first place if we are not bringing in new values to governance?

"If we are not the same, then if a person finds something good enough in PDP to go there, we should let him remain there and not just take him back. This whole idea of allowing people to jump in and out of parties has to stop.  

"Otherwise, parties will not develop, there will be no philosophy, ideology and it will be just be parties of chop-I-chop. It shows there is no purpose at all but just a platform for people to satisfy their material needs."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister, Diezani, Must Face N17.6bn Money Laundering Charges –Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Replies PDP, Says Buhari Will Not Resign
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Edo 2020: APC Governorship Candidate, Ize-Iyamu, Calls For Violence-free Election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo AAC Holds Governorship Primary Election To Pick Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Father Of Kwara State Governor Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption During Lockdown, NDDC Paid Staff N655m For Training, Foreign Trips That Were Not Attended–Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister, Diezani, Must Face N17.6bn Money Laundering Charges –Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Approves Restart Plans For Jos, Benin Airports
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Eight Kidnappers, One Firearm Supplier Apprehended At Nigerian/Cameroon Border
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Replies PDP, Says Buhari Will Not Resign
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad