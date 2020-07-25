Father Of Kwara State Governor Is Dead

The 93-year-old, who is believed to be the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria, died at 2:00am on Saturday in Abuja, according to family members.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (SAN), father of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is dead.

A statement by Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq on behalf of the family said, "With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

Alhaji Folorunsho blueprintNG
 
"The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2am on Saturday July 25th, 2020 (the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)  
 
"The first lawyer from the Northern region is survived by his 90-year-old wife, Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent governor) and grandchildren."
 
The family added that arrangement for his interment will be announced shortly. 

SaharaReporters, New York

