NCAA Approves Restart Plans For Jos, Benin Airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has authorised the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to reopen Benin and Jos airports.

The approval was contained in separate letters signed by NCAA’s Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in Lagos on Friday with reference: NCAA /DG/AIR/11/16/217 and NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/216 respectively to the FAAN.

Nuhu said the airports were instructed to reopen after satisfactorily meeting the NCAA requirements.

He explained that all standards and protocols applied to Jos and Benin airports should be implemented in other airports operated by FAAN for authorisation by NCAA for the resumption of operations.

“Kindly note all standards and protocols applied to the above airports shall be implemented in other airports operated by FAAN for authorisation by NCAA for the resumption of operations,” he said.