Niger Delta Group Writes DSS, EFCC, NIA, Others, Calls For Arrest Of Contractors Who Failed To Execute NDDC Projects

In an open letter signed by its National President, Comrade Victor James, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and others, the group said, “I write to you all with a deep sense of sadness following your lack of defence for fundamental rights and economic freedom and growth of Niger Delta region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

The Niger Delta Youth Association has petitioned the Department of State Services, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Presidency and others  over the massive embezzlement of public funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission and neglect of the region.

In an open letter signed by its National President, Comrade Victor James, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and others, the group said, “I write to you all with a deep sense of sadness following your lack of defence for fundamental rights and economic freedom and growth of Niger Delta region. 

“Are you scared of arresting these senators, House of Representatives members and past governors who no longer have no immunity? Or are your hands all dirty (as the law often implies that he that seek equity must come with clean hands)? Or is it an indirect strategy designed to keep Niger Delta people impoverished? What is it that we don’t know about? Why the drama amongst elected politicians and NDDC management? If it was an activist, we sure it would be recorded as threats to national security for seeking for justice from government.

Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC) Building, Port Harcourt. Google/Charles Megafu

“I put to you all in accordance to the principles of strategic leadership and development. The activities of senators, House of Representatives and governors taking advantage of Niger Delta people, via false contracts with impunity is a breeding ground for terrorism: when politicians siphon public funds excessively, they use to the detriment of state security structures. 

“They either use the money to buy properties outside Nigeria, or fund a terrorist group, through the grooming of jobless people who in return are used to carry as thugs to carry out electoral malpractices and violence, while of they fail to win, the thugs are turned to insurgents. The system is polluted from the top and I have looked into the Nigerian constitution closely; you have the power to enforce checks and balances in the country. 

“The appointment of corrupt individuals  by the President without properly checking the criminal records of those he appoints to represent Niger Delta people is an insult to our intelligence. If appointment has to go by partisanship, you need to pick people that protect the interest and dignity of Niger Delta people. Don’t make it look as if there are no decent people in that region because it is clear to all, that your appointment has no criteria to suit the integrity of the establishment.

“From senators to House of Representatives and governor and all the private contractors who failed to use the money they took from NDDC should be detained."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption During Lockdown, NDDC Paid Staff N655m For Training, Foreign Trips That Were Not Attended–Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister, Diezani, Must Face N17.6bn Money Laundering Charges –Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Asks President Buhari To Resign Over Alleged Massive Corruption In NDDC, EFCC, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Buhari Has Spent More Than 40 Days Junketing Outside Nigeria Since Inauguration
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Supreme Court To Hear Senate President Saraki’s Appeal Against Corruption Trial On Thursday
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Tweets Showing Nigerian Senate In Panic Over Social Media Power
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Father Of Kwara State Governor Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption During Lockdown, NDDC Paid Staff N655m For Training, Foreign Trips That Were Not Attended–Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister, Diezani, Must Face N17.6bn Money Laundering Charges –Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Approves Restart Plans For Jos, Benin Airports
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Eight Kidnappers, One Firearm Supplier Apprehended At Nigerian/Cameroon Border
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Replies PDP, Says Buhari Will Not Resign
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad