Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters

They told us that we were being lied to and cheated by apostate governments, but I have not seen any difference between Shekau and those he has been condemning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

A surrendered Boko Haram terrorist, who is in the custody of troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force, has said a factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, told them while in the forests that the Nigerian Government was insincere and cheated them.

The surrendered terrorist, according to a release from MNJTF on Friday, added that Shekau was worse than those he condemned and he was happy to have escaped from the sect.

In the release obtained by Punch from the MNJTF Chief of Public Information, Col Timothy Antigha, 47 Boko Haram fighters surrendered to Sector 1 of the Force with their family members.

The surrendered terrorist, who spoke about Shekau and whose name was concealed, admitted to having participated in various operations in Banki, Fotokol, Gamboru Ngala, New Marte, Chikun Gudu, among others.

He said, “They told us that we were being lied to and cheated by apostate governments, but I have not seen any difference between Shekau and those he has been condemning. He may even be worse than them. I am having it a lot better here because since we came out of the bush, we have been fed and catered for.”

In the release, another surrendered terrorist said, “If you do not speak a particular language, you cannot be appointed a commander or made a guard in the bush. He (Shekau) also said that you couldn’t even be allowed to go for tax collection. This discriminatory attitude made some of us feel that we were not trusted and good enough to be given responsibilities.”

A female member of the group lamented the severe abuse of women in the camps and prayed that no woman should find herself in the situation she recently escaped from.

The military spokesman, Antigha, said, “The MNJTF renews the call on other misled fighters in the bush to come out. It is essential to add that MNJTF troops contributing countries have structures and programmes in place to receive all those who surrender.

“Similarly, the MNJTF urges communities to accept repentant terrorists back after their rehabilitation, even though some of them had perpetrated heinous crimes. The MNJTF shares in the understanding that such a gesture by communities will go a long way in the continuing efforts to defeat terrorism and build peace in the Lake Chad Basin.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Troops Kill Bandits, Terrorists In Different Encounters In North –DHQ
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: 601 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate In Gombe, Reintegrated To Communities
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Destroy Boko Haram IED Factory
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram 200 Boko Haram Members Surrender To Troops – Army
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Multiple Suicide Attacks In Outskirts Of Maiduguri Leaves At Least 7 Dead, More Than 10 Injured
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Father Of Kwara State Governor Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption During Lockdown, NDDC Paid Staff N655m For Training, Foreign Trips That Were Not Attended–Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Replies PDP, Says Buhari Will Not Resign
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, To Begin Re-election Campaign On Saturday
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Approves Restart Plans For Jos, Benin Airports
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad