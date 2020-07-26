Corruption In PDP Made Me Rejoin APC, Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Says

Dogara said he resigned from the PDP because of the alleged failure of governance in Bauchi State where he hails from.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2020

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has explained the reason why he left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In his letter of resignation addressed to the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward chairman of the PDP, the former House of Representatives Speaker said Governor Bala Mohammed whom he helped into power, had not lived up to expectation.

His letter reads, “I write to intimate you of my decision to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party. This became necessary because the same reasons why we fought hard in 2019 to effect changes in the governance of our dear state are festering now.

“I intend to bring these issues to the front burner once again as the fight to install a decent and egalitarian government in our dear state continues.

“I cannot raise these issues and many more questions without a charge of disloyalty levelled against me if I were to remain a member of the PDP. I cannot also fail to raise these questions now having raised similar ones during the administrations of governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed A. Abubakar. If I abdicate this responsibility on the altar of partisan loyalty, I will be the most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in Bauchi State.

“Thus, by this letter, I have resigned my membership of the PDP to enable me keep faith with my principle of fighting for good governance in our dear state.”

