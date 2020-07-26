I Fully Support Federal Government’s Decision To Increase Abuja-Kaduna Train Fares-- El-Rufai

I’m not worried about security. What I want to appeal to people that will use the train is to ensure that they keep physical distancing, wash their hands as the COVID-19 is still very much around.

by SAharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2020

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State says security is not an issue on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service but that of people obeying the Federal Government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

El-Rufai said it was also appropriate to increase fares along the route, noting that the tickets' prices were too low.

He said the low prices was what led to the racketeering.

“If you come to buy the tickets, you can’t get it. You have to buy it from a middle man, and it’s twice the price.

“So, why shouldn’t the government capture that? So, it is quite right, and I fully support the decision by the Federal Government to increase the fares,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted him to have said.

He added, “In fact, the fares should even be slightly higher than this to make it difficult for middlemen to come in between.

“I have also appealed to the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the Minister to computerise and make electronic the purchase of the tickets, to cut out middlemen.

“The train is secure, the train is well protected, even the Abuja-Kaduna highway is well protected, and there has not been a kidnapping case there since October last year.

“So, I’m not worried about security. What I want to appeal to people that will use the train is to ensure that they keep physical distancing, wash their hands as the COVID-19 is still very much around.

“Infections are rising and the fastest way to get it is a congested train.

“So we must be very careful, we must not insist on going on the train if it is up to the capacity and everyone must wear his face mask before entering the train, throughout the train ride and after.

“That is what I will appeal to everyone because this disease is still with us, we have not reached the peak and when we reach the peak it comes down and there is likely to be a second wave."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education COVID-19: Stranded Nigerian Students, Job Seekers In Saudi Arabia, UAE Lament Boredom, Huge Evacuation Cost
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Approves Restart Plans For Jos, Benin Airports
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel UAE Orders Nigerians With Expired Visas To Leave Country In Three Weeks
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Lagos Court Orders Seizure Of Emirates Aircraft Over N8m Debt
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
International Boeing Appoints New CEO To Lead Post-crisis Era
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Edo 2020: Governor Obaseki's Re-election Bid Divides Esan Indigenes, Stakeholders Call For Unity
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Village, Kill Pastor, Nine Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adeleye Wins AAC Governorship Primary Election In Ondo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Military Air Raid Overruns Bandits’ Camp In Zamfara – DHQ
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Resident Doctors To Embark On Strike Action Over Government's Failure To Address Welfare Concerns
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Indian Police Nab Four Nigerians, Two Indians For Online Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education COVID-19: Stranded Nigerian Students, Job Seekers In Saudi Arabia, UAE Lament Boredom, Huge Evacuation Cost
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Insensitivity And Hasty Integration Of "Repentant" Boko Haram Criminals, By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government Has Abandoned Us, Stranded NIMASA Cadets In Philippines Cry Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Shehu Sani Slams Nigerian Government Over Failure To Curb Killings In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad