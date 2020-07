Ruth Olowookere, the Iyaloja-General of Ondo State, is dead, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Olowookere, who died on Sunday afternoon, was the President of the National Association of Traders and Market Leaders Council of Nigeria.

A family member of the deceased, Kunle Ajibogun, confirmed the death of the woman.

He said, "She died on Sunday at the aged of 70 after a brief illness. The family is deeply saddened by her demise.”