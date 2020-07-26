#RevolutionNow: Court Fixes August 10 For Ruling On No Case Submission In Trial Of Journalists

They were arrested on August 5, 2020 and after spending two nights in detention, three counts charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct causing breach of public peace were preferred against them when they were arraigned on August 7, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2020

A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State and presided over by Mrs Rita Marshall, has fixed August 10, 2020 to rule on the no case to answer submission filed by the defendants in case number MC/428C/19.

The defendants, Jonathan Ugbal and Jeremiah Archibong, are the News Editor and Managing Editor of CrossRiverWatch, an online newspaper based in Cross River State.

They were arrested on August 5, 2020 and after spending two nights in detention, three counts charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct causing breach of public peace were preferred against them when they were arraigned on August 7, 2020.

Mr Jonathan is said to have arrived the venue for the #RevolutionNow protest in the morning of August 5, 2019 on his way to work to report it but was arrested by the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, who claimed he had knowledge of the protest beforehand and therefore was part of the planning.

Mr Archibong and Nicholas Kalu, a correspondent with The Nation newspapers, visited the unit to inquire why he was arrested and were both detained.

However, Mr Kalu was released shortly before midnight.

After several adjournments, the arresting police officer, DSP Igini Chukwuma, and the investigating police officer, Sergeant Aaron Adie, testified before the court.

Chukwuma told the court that he was ordered to arrest anyone, who approached the venue and having seen Jonathan he decided to “take him in”.

He said he was later ordered to transfer him to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, which he did and had no knowledge of the investigations after that.

Sergeant Adie in his testimony denied knowledge of the fact the duo were journalists and could not explain why only two out of the three were charged in court.

Also, he said he neither knew the source of livelihood of the duo nor their addresses.

Counsel to the defendants, Kehole Enya, proceeded to file a no case to answer submission, which was adopted on Wednesday.

He prayed the court to acquit and discharge the duo as the police had failed to prove their case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Appeal Court Upholds Ex-President Jonathan Cousin’s No-Case-Submission In Alleged $40m Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Army To Allow Lance Corporal Martins See Wife, Lawyer And Relatives
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister, Diezani, Must Face N17.6bn Money Laundering Charges –Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Group Condemns Arrest Of Journalist By Niger State Government Over Report On Blog, Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Freedom Of Expression And Legality Of Limiting Thoughts And Opinions By Criminalizing Speech In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption NBC Boss, Kawu, Accused Of Granting Self Broadcast Licence
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Iyaloja-General Of Ondo State Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption In PDP Made Me Rejoin APC, Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Lament Poor Feeding By Government, Accuse Commanding Officer Of Embezzlement Of Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu Denies Misappropriating N329bn Recovered Funds For NNPC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Global Anti-graft Groups Probe Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Over OPL Asset Recovery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Woman Trafficked To Oman Locked Up, Prevented From Returning Home Despite Health Complications
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Upholds Ex-President Jonathan Cousin’s No-Case-Submission In Alleged $40m Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: AAC Condemns Lockdown Of Ogun State During Weekends
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: Governor Obaseki's Re-election Bid Divides Esan Indigenes, Stakeholders Call For Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel I Fully Support Federal Government’s Decision To Increase Abuja-Kaduna Train Fares-- El-Rufai
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Defiling Four-year-old Girl In Adamawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Insensitivity And Hasty Integration Of "Repentant" Boko Haram Criminals, By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad