14 Airports Now Open To Domestic Flights

The Federal Government on Sunday announced that 14 airports were now opened for domestic and commercial flight operations.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced this in a tweet through his official Twitter handle, said the airports had resumed full domestic flight operations.

He said ministerial approvals for private and charter operations in and out of the 14 airports were not required, as the public would be informed of the other airports in due course.

Sirika listed the 14 airports to include the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Others include the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; and Yola Airport, Yola.

Sirika list also included the Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birni Kebbi Airport; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin.

Commercial flight activities in Nigeria's airports were shut down by the Federal Government for about three months as a measure to contend the spread of COVID-19.

The government started reopening the airports from July 8 when it first opened the Lagos and Abuja airports.

About four other airports followed subsequently on July 15 before the announcement of Sirika on Sunday.

The minister said that inspection had been completed on the 14 airports and resumption of operations at the facilities had been approved.