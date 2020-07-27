14 Airports Now Open To Domestic Flights

The minister said that inspection had been completed on the 14 airports and resumption of operations at the facilities had been approved.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 27, 2020

The Federal Government on Sunday announced that 14 airports were now opened for domestic and commercial flight operations.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced this in a tweet through his official Twitter handle, said the airports had resumed full domestic flight operations.

He said ministerial approvals for private and charter operations in and out of the 14 airports were not required, as the public would be informed of the other airports in due course.

Sirika listed the 14 airports to include the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Others include the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; and Yola Airport, Yola.

Sirika list also included the Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birni Kebbi Airport; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin.

Commercial flight activities in Nigeria's airports were shut down by the Federal Government for about three months as a measure to contend the spread of COVID-19.

The government started reopening the airports from July 8 when it first opened the Lagos and Abuja airports.

About four other airports followed subsequently on July 15 before the announcement of Sirika on Sunday.

The minister said that inspection had been completed on the 14 airports and resumption of operations at the facilities had been approved.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerians Stranded In Uganda Accuse High Commission Of Extortion, Outrageous $840 Fee To Be Evacuated Back Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Approves Restart Plans For Jos, Benin Airports
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Names Railway Station After Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption JTF Arrests Youths For Sea Piracy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International FOREX Scarcity: Relief On The Way For Foreign Airlines Before June 30
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Akpabio Names Lawmakers On NDDC Contracts' List
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports Former Nigeria International Dies After Fall From His Apartment In New York
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Iyaloja-General Of Ondo State Is Dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption In PDP Made Me Rejoin APC, Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Yoruba Elders Condemn Court Martial Of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi Over Comments On Boko Haram War
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Lament Poor Feeding By Government, Accuse Commanding Officer Of Embezzlement Of Funds
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Sold Bad Product To Edo People In 2016 – Oshiomhole
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 10 Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics COVID-19: AAC Condemns Lockdown Of Ogun State During Weekends
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerians Dominate List Of Africans In Indian Prison, Report Shows, As Racism And Constant Abuse By Prison Officials Thrive
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Upholds Ex-President Jonathan Cousin’s No-Case-Submission In Alleged $40m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad