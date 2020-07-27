AAC Files Petition Against PDP, BSIEC Over Benue Local Government Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

The African Action Congress has filed a petition before the Benue State Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Mrs Agnes Erebe of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner of Obi Local Government Area election in the state.

The petition has Erebe, the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission and PDP as defendants.

Comrade Rex I. Elanu, Chairman of AAC in the state in a statement on Monday appealed to Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, Chairman of the election petition tribunal, to conduct the litigation with utmost professionalism as all eyes were on him to witness justice in the interest of the people of Obi LGA.

The petition reads, “Sequel to the party's press release dated 01/06/2020, we wish to inform our members, stakeholders and the general public that our resolve to seek redress and justice at the Benue State Election Petition Tribunal has been marched with the required action, as a lawsuit has been filed to this effect. It has become increasingly important to clear the air with the true position of our party, following several attempts by the PDP caucus in Obi LGA to negotiate an undemocratic settlement out of the election petition tribunal.

“While we call on all AAC party members and supporters to remain calm in high spirits, we also call on the members of the press and the general public to be attentive to the legal proceedings, as injustice to one is injustice to all. Also,  we expect Justice Ibrahim Mohammed who is the Chairman of the election petition tribunal, to conduct the litigation with utmost professionalism, as all eyes are on him to witness justice in the interest of the people of Obi LGA.

“The leadership of our party is hereby assuring the good people of Obi LGA that our decision to seek redress at the election tribunal is in the interest of peace, as only justice can secure an enabling environment for sustainable peace. We therefore urge them to disregard every mischievous sentiment that makes our candidate (Hon. Gabriel Akpoko) appear as a disrespectful youth who is refusing to settle behind 'doors' in the interest of peace. Our commitment to upholding the sanctity of democracy remains non negotiable, and it is on this premise that we shall continue to take subsequent actions within the ambit of the law.”

