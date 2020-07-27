Borno: 10 Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were attached to 25 Task Force Brigade, Damboa. Damboa, 85km South of Maiduguri, has been one of the most attacked local government headquarters in Borno State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

Atleast 10 Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others missing after an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The attack took place along the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway on Saturday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were attached to 25 Task Force Brigade, Damboa.

Damboa, 85km South of Maiduguri, has been one of the most attacked local government headquarters in Borno State.

The troops were returning from patrol and clearance operation against the insurgents when they came under attack, a security source told SaharaReporters.

He said the death toll might rise since more bodies could still be in the bush. 

“It was a surprise attack. A very close-range ambush. The terrorists hid inside heaps of foliage they gathered along the road and opened fire on the convoy as it passed.

“At the last count, we had more than 10 soldiers who lost their lives in that ambush. Many are still missing,” he told SaharaReporters on Monday.

