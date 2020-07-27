BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community

Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Magumeri town in Borno State, multiple security sources have told SaharaReporters.

Magumeri is about 50km from Maiduguri, the state capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents came into the village in trucks and on motorcycles around 2:15pm, shooting sporadically.

“Magumeri is currently under Boko Haram attack, they came into the town few minutes ago and started shooting sporadically,” said one of the sources.

The attack comes days after the insurgents killed over 10 soldiers along the Maiduguri-Damboa Highway.

Boko Haram insurgency had caused over 35,000 deaths since 2009.

The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria.