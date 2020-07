President Muhammadu Buhari has named train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure on Monday.

This comes weeks after the President named the railway complex in Agbor, Delta State, after former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

President Muhammadu Buhari