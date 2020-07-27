BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Airline That Flew Naira Marley To Abuja For Concert

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has lifted the ban placed on Executive Jets Services Limited, an aviation company that own the jet that flew musician, Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert in June.

Sirika said this at the daily briefing on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Government had on June 15 suspended the airline indefinitely for acting in contravention of the restriction on interstate movement and closure of airports at the time.

SaharaReporters also reported that the jet, Bombardier Challenger 605 with registration number 5N-EXS, is owned by businessman Sam Iwajoku but operated by Executive Jet Services he co-owns with business merchant, Aliko Dangote.

Executive Jet Services has an approved AOC license issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the license allows several aircraft to operate using its AOC including the ones owned by Dangote.

