BREAKING: Schools To Reopen August 4 For Graduating Students

The government disclosed this at the end of a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, commissioners for education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the proprietors of private schools, and chief executives of examination bodies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said secondary schools in the country will reopen on August 4, 2020 for students in graduating classes.

According to a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, the students were given two weeks to prepare for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West Africa Examination Council.

WAEC will commence on 17th of August, 2020.

The statement reads, “Takeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

