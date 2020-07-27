COVID-19: Doctors In Delta Abandon Duty Posts Over Government's Insensitivity

The union warned that failure to meet the demands at the expiration of the three-day warning strike will force them to embark on a total strike action.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

Doctors in Delta State under the umbrella of Nigerian Medical Association have abandoned their duty posts to press home some of their demands that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration had yet to meet.

The leadership of the association disclosed that Okowa's inability to pay the COVID-19 hazard inducement allowances, provide them with enough personal protective equipment, insensitivity to doctors' plight amongst others were reasons for the three-day warning strike.

The union warned that failure to meet the demands at the expiration of the three-day warning strike will force them to embark on a total strike action.

Doctors on duty Google

Meanwhile, doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the state capital, have expressed support for the three-day warning strike by the state chapter of the NMA.

The doctors, under the umbrella of Association of Resident Doctors, Asaba FMC branch, disclosed their readiness to join the strike.

President of ARD, Asaba FMC branch, Nwabunor Osifo, said, "Doctors were constantly exposed to the deadly virus in the line of duty due to the shortage of the equipment. Over 1,200 doctors across the country have so far contracted the virus out which 18 have succumbed to it.

“Just recently, the state NMA lost a doctor to COVID-19. It is not funny, we cannot continue to die in the line of duty. COVID-19 is real, it lives among us. We must abide by the set protocols so that together we can combat this ugly virus."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Schools To Reopen August 4 For Graduating Students
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Airline That Flew Naira Marley To Abuja For Concert
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Meets With Resident Doctors Over Fresh Strike Notice
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: AAC Condemns Lockdown Of Ogun State During Weekends
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Human Rights Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President Jonathan For Creating Parody Twitter Account Denied Access To Lawyer After Coronavirus Report
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio Names Lawmakers On NDDC Contracts' List
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports Former Nigeria International Dies After Fall From His Apartment In New York
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Train Stations After Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Yoruba Elders Condemn Court Martial Of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi Over Comments On Boko Haram War
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: Buhari Names Railway Stations After Deserving Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Iyaloja-General Of Ondo State Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Schools To Reopen August 4 For Graduating Students
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Lament Poor Feeding By Government, Accuse Commanding Officer Of Embezzlement Of Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Corruption In PDP Made Me Rejoin APC, Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 10 Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad