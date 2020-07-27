COVID-19: Doctors In Delta Abandon Duty Posts Over Government's Insensitivity

Doctors in Delta State under the umbrella of Nigerian Medical Association have abandoned their duty posts to press home some of their demands that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration had yet to meet.

The leadership of the association disclosed that Okowa's inability to pay the COVID-19 hazard inducement allowances, provide them with enough personal protective equipment, insensitivity to doctors' plight amongst others were reasons for the three-day warning strike.

The union warned that failure to meet the demands at the expiration of the three-day warning strike will force them to embark on a total strike action.

Doctors on duty

Meanwhile, doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the state capital, have expressed support for the three-day warning strike by the state chapter of the NMA.

The doctors, under the umbrella of Association of Resident Doctors, Asaba FMC branch, disclosed their readiness to join the strike.

President of ARD, Asaba FMC branch, Nwabunor Osifo, said, "Doctors were constantly exposed to the deadly virus in the line of duty due to the shortage of the equipment. Over 1,200 doctors across the country have so far contracted the virus out which 18 have succumbed to it.

“Just recently, the state NMA lost a doctor to COVID-19. It is not funny, we cannot continue to die in the line of duty. COVID-19 is real, it lives among us. We must abide by the set protocols so that together we can combat this ugly virus."