Government Knows More About Southern Kaduna Killings But Not Investigating It, Says Joe Okei-Odumakin

Okei-Odumakin in a chat with SaharaReporters, described the killings in the state as "brutal, wanton and most cruel".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

Joe Okei-Odumakin, rights activist and President of Centre for Change, has accused the Nigerian Government of having more information on the killings in Southern Kaduna but deliberately not launching an investigation into the violence.

She posited that statements and reactions from the government were more of providing reasons for the incessant killings but no perpetrator had been arrested in connection with killings in Southern Kaduna.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin

She said, "Sadly enough, statements coming from the Federal Government have been giving reasons for the killings when it has not told us it arrested culprits it interrogated to know why they went on the killing spree.
"Government may unwittingly be exposing itself to  charges of complicity with statements which suggest that it knows more than it should ordinarily have known without official investigations."

Okei-Odumakin lamented that government had not been providing security for victims of the attacks.

She urged government to immediately take steps to end the killings in Southern Kaduna while all persons culpable are brought to justice.

"It is also not comforting that government assures security cover for the communities only for the killers to steal in and mow down innocent citizens on a daily basis.

"If we may ask, are the security forces there to supervise or aid the killings?

"We challenge the government to end the killings and bring the perpetrators to justice," Okei-Odumakin added.

