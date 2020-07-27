Group Urges Governor Sanwo-Olu To Order Lagos Polytechnic Acting Rector To Step Aside Pending Outcome Of Sexual Harassment Case

The youth group insisted that Metilelu must vacate his position to allow an unfettered and thorough investigation of the matter by the panel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ikorodu North Chapter, has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to order the Acting Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic, Olumide Metilelu, to step down pending the outcome of a sexual harassment case against him.

The United Action for Democracy had petitioned the Lagos State governor over series of alleged sexual misconducts against Metilelu.

Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, General Secretary of UAD, urged the governor not to treat the matter with levity or ignore what may be yet another intent by the Acting Rector to willfully violate another victim.

The youth group in the letter to Sanwo-Olu signed by Coordinator of NYCN, Ikorodu North Chapter, Comrade Ganiu Nurudeen, and Secretary of NYCN, Ikorodu North Chapter, Comrade Lamina Mukadas, insisted that Metilelu must vacate his position to allow an unfettered and thorough investigation of the matter by the panel.

The letter reads partly, "As the umbrella body of all registered students and youth organisations in Ikorodu North LCDA which host the Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu Division, we express confidence that justice would be served by the time the panel concludes its investigation.

"However, it is our firm conviction that for a thorough and uncompromised investigation to take place, the defendant, Mr Olumide Metilelu, has to step down as it is the standard practice and procedure all over the world.

"We have not forgotten quickly that it took upright individuals, students and youth organisations enormous resources to push the plea for a re-opening of an investigation into these rape cases as Mr Metilelu and his collaborators too were working round the clock to thwart all efforts at bringing these cases of rape against him to light.

"We are therefore demanding as a matter of transparency, due process and good public accountability that Mr Olumide Metilelu steps down to allow an unhindered investigation to take place."

The group also urged Sanwo-Olu to constitute a governing council for LASPOTECH, adding that it must be constituted ahead of the scheduled appointment of a substantive Rector.

