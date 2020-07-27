Senator Manager Denies Receiving 19 Contracts From NDDC

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

Senator James Manager has denied receiving 19 contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The lawmaker denied receiving the contracts from the commission after Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, included his name on the list of lawmakers, who benefitted from NDDC contracts.

Akpabio had listed the name of former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC, Mr Nicholas Mutu, against 74 projects.

He also linked the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, with 53 projects, which included emergency repairs of Asue Street, Owa Phase 2; ldumuogbe Road via Ojemaye; Otolokpo College Road, Otolokpo; and the Police lshu Ani Ukwu Road, Issele Uku.

Senator James Manager

Other lawmakers that Akpabio listed projects against their names are Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo-South), six; James Manager (Delta-South), six; Samuel Anyanwu (Imo-West, 8th Senate), 19; and others simply identified as Ondo and Edo Reps.

Manager in a statement on Monday, said his company had never received any contract from NDDC and his company had not bided for any government jobs.

He said, “I sincerely wish to react as follows: That my tenure as Chairman of Niger Delta Committee in the Senate effectively ended in 2015.

“That ever since then I have never visited NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt or any of its branches.

“That NDDC never awarded any contract to any company owned by me. That I do not know of any company owned by me, that has ever gone into bidding for government jobs anywhere in the world.”

Manager threatened to institute a legal process against NDDC for defaming him.

He added, "Those who are alleging to defame me must be aware of the consequences. That in the interest of the gullible and innocent public, the authors led by the said Dr Cairo Ojougboh or any other person should provide among other things the following please;

“(A) detailed description of the said jobs. (B) names of companies (C) payments already made and to whom? (D) job performance (E) The Directors as they appear in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“That I sincerely in the name God request for proof of evidence. This is a very simple minimum demand.”

 

