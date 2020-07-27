UPDATED: Buhari Names Railway Stations After Deserving Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renaming of several train stations after some deserving Nigerians.

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, had on Monday announced that the President had given approval that stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors should be named in honour of some of the nation’s leaders.

Amaechi said the “deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large”.

Below is a full list of those who were honoured.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Apapa Station)

Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station)

Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege Station)

Lateef Jakande (Agbado Station)

Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola Station)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto Station)

Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta Station)

Aremo Segun Osoba (Olodo Station)

Chief Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio Station)

Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan Station)

Chief Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)

Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway

Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station)

Dr. Olushola Saraki (Ajaokuta Station)

Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo Station)

Brigadier General George Innih (Agenebode Station)

Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi Station)

Chief Tom Ikimi (Ekehen Station) and

Brig. Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rtd) (Igbanke Station)

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (Agbor Station Complex)

Brigadier General David Ejoor (Abraka Station)

Micheal Ibru (Opara Station)

Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu Station) and

Vice Admiral Mike Akhigbe (Railway Village, Agbor).