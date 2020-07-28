Again, Bandits Attack Communities In Niger State

Armed bandits have attacked two villages under Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The latest attack occurred in Agwaja Village and Godora where the assailants invaded the place in large numbers on motorcycles on Monday night and shot at residents of the communities.

The bandits also rustled animals and stole food items from houses and shops during the attack, which lasted for hours.

“Yesterday night, terrorists in large numbers stormed Agwaja Village under Bassa/Kukoki Ward, Shiroro Local Government, Niger State, and unleashed havoc on unsuspecting locals. Unfortunately, during the encounter, some people sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries and are currently on admission in hospital.

“Similarly, at Godara Village under Erena Ward, Shiroro Local Government, Niger State, the story is the same as criminals also visited the village in midnight and committed atrocities including carting away many herds of cattle,” a source said.

No fewer than five persons drowned last Thursday as a canoe carrying fleeing villagers capsized at Gurmana River in the same LGA.

Hundreds of people have been killed by bandits across most parts of Northern Nigeria in recent weeks, rendering families and individuals homeless and resorting to begging for food and water for survival.