Again, Bandits Attack Communities In Niger State

The latest attack occurred in Agwaja Village and Godora where the assailants invaded the place in large numbers on motorcycles on Monday night and shot at residents of the communities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

Armed bandits have attacked two villages under Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The latest attack occurred in Agwaja Village and Godora where the assailants invaded the place in large numbers on motorcycles on Monday night and shot at residents of the communities.

The bandits also rustled animals and stole food items from houses and shops during the attack, which lasted for hours.

“Yesterday night, terrorists in large numbers stormed Agwaja Village under Bassa/Kukoki Ward, Shiroro Local Government, Niger State, and unleashed havoc on unsuspecting locals. Unfortunately, during the encounter, some people sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries and are currently on admission in hospital.

“Similarly, at Godara Village under Erena Ward, Shiroro Local Government, Niger State, the story is the same as criminals also visited the village in midnight and committed atrocities including carting away many herds of cattle,” a source said.

No fewer than five persons drowned last Thursday as a canoe carrying fleeing villagers capsized at Gurmana River in the same LGA.

Hundreds of people have been killed by bandits across most parts of Northern Nigeria in recent weeks, rendering families and individuals homeless and resorting to begging for food and water for survival.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: El-Rufai Refused To Act On Intelligence We Provided, SOKAPU President Claims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: MURIC Urges Buhari To Deploy Soldiers In Southern Kaduna For Five Years, Advises Christians, Muslims To Live In Harmony
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Southern Kaduna: A Long Story of Herdsmen Raids, Reprisal And Government Neglect
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Government Knows More About Southern Kaduna Killings But Not Investigating It, Says Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 10 Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Train Stations After Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Independent Experts Clear Akinwumi Adesina Of Charges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Raise N365,000 For Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins Arrested For Condemning Service Chiefs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: El-Rufai Refused To Act On Intelligence We Provided, SOKAPU President Claims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sports Former Nigeria International Dies After Fall From His Apartment In New York
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Names Lawmakers On NDDC Contracts' List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northerners Love Igbo, Will Help Igbo Man Become President In 2023 — Arthur Eze
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Caught With 55gm Of Drugs In India
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad