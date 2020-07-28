COVID-19: Nigerian Doctors Guild React As Facebook, Others Delete Video Of African Doctor Who Made COVID-19 Cure Claims

Immanuel in the video that has gone viral on the Internet, claimed that she had treated over 350 COVID-19 patients using hydroxylchloroquine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

The Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria has reacted to the viral video of Dr Stella Immanuel on using hydroxylchloroquine to cure COVID-19.

Immanuel in the video that has gone viral on the Internet, claimed that she had treated over 350 COVID-19 patients using hydroxylchloroquine.

She also claimed that the drug could be used to prevent the virus.

The video has since generated global reaction.

Taking its stand on the claim by Dr Immanuel, medical directors in Nigeria posited that her claims were unsubstantiated and should only be taken as her personal opinion.

Prof Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola, President of GMD in Nigeria, advised against the politicisation of the outbreak of the virus, urging the world to stay safe.

He said, “As we speak, a study is underway in LUTH on its efficacy and safety. Subsequently, a meta-analysis of all these studies should be undertaken to pool all the results and come up with a summative analysis which will guide clinicians.

“So, a lot of the burden in explaining the problem as related to the video naturally falls on us. Therefore, we feel it is pertinent to explain or clarify the issues for Nigerians.

“We must reiterate that Coronavirus is real and COVID-19 is an indiscriminate killer.

“We know from personal experience since it has killed many doctors and nurses all over the country, including our very own Prof. Lovett Lawson.The disease is definitely not a joke.

“This disease is definitely not a joke and we strongly condemn the politicization of the disease and the treatments currently being used to fight the pandemic.

“As at today, the whole world is still actively looking for an effective treatment and of course, a vaccine. Until then, everyone has a responsibility to remain safe and protect one another through the ways proven to help.”

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Controversy Trails African Doctor's Claims On Coronavirus Treatment In United States 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

Meanwhile, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are removing the videos of the press conference of Dr Immanuel from its platform.

Facebook has also taken down the profile of Dr Immanuel with, which she began sharing the video.

The video had generated over 13 million views on Facebook alone.

Facebook stated that it removed the video because of false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.

“Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up Facebook will be down in Jesus name,” she posted on her Twitter account.

YouTube also removed the video of the press conference, replacing the footage with a message saying that the content was removed for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Controversy Trails African Doctor's Claims On Coronavirus Treatment In United States
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors Accuse Ekiti Government Of Making Profession Unattractive To Young Professionals
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NMA Tackles Cross River Government Over Lack Of Transparency In Coronavirus Management
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Airline That Flew Naira Marley To Abuja For Concert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Schools To Reopen August 4 For Graduating Students
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: American Citizen With Suspected Case Of Ebola Virus Dies In Ghana
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ex-Air Force Chief, AVM Mamu, Over Corruption
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Investigation Bureau Reveals Why Vice President Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crashed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Pension Reform Chairman, Maina, Released From Prison Custody
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Controversy Trails African Doctor's Claims On Coronavirus Treatment In United States
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption I Am Not A Beneficiary Of NDDC Contracts, Justice Dimgba Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Niger Delta Ministry Ex-finance Director Sentenced To Prison For Embezzling N60m
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Raise N365,000 For Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins Arrested For Condemning Service Chiefs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Students Storm NDDC Headquarters, Demand Payment Of Two Years Allowances Of Foreign Students
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad