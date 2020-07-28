Former Pension Reform Chairman, Maina, Released From Prison Custody

Ex-Chairman of the now scrapped Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, standing trail for misappropriating N2bn of pension funds, has been released from the Kuje prison in Abuja.

This was confirmed by one of his lawyers, Ademola Adedipe, according to a report by PUNCH.

Maina had been in detention since November 2019 following his arraignment before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Abdulrasheed Maina

His release came about a month after Senator Ali Ndume stood as surety for his bail.

“He (Maina)was released about 6pm on Monday. We are happy that he had been released. He can now attend to his health and have unfettered access to his defence team in preparation for his defence in court,” Adedipe said.

Maina is facing 12 counts of money laundering along with a firm, Common Input Properties & Investment Limited brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

